Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

