Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 312 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 240.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 71.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

