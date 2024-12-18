Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,865 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 514,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 314,093 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 779,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,179 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

