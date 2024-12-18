Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 469 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 242.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

