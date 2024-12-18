OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.76 ($5.32) and traded as high as GBX 434.20 ($5.52). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 419.40 ($5.33), with a volume of 663,533 shares changing hands.

OSB Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.88 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

