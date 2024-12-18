PACS Group’s (PACS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

PACS stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PACS Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,835 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,329,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PACS Group by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,641,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACS Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 329,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PACS Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after buying an additional 410,606 shares during the period.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

