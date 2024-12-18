Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 39,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day moving average of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

