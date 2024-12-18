Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

