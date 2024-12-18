Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 79,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 117,607 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 169,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

BCRX opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

