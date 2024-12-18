Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,172 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

ITUB stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. UBS Group downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

