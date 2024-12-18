Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $79,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a PE ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

