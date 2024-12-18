Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $121,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 35,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $22.66.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

