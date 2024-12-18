Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $138,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

