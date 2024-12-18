Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $89,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 195.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $71,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,218 shares in the company, valued at $186,371.46. The trade was a 62.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.