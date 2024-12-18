Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $76,000 Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 533.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.48. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,205.80. This represents a 21.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

