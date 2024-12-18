Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,077,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $17,615,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

