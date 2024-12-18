Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 5,053 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 106,298 shares of company stock worth $735,327 over the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.