Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 133,367 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,753 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
DEA stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
