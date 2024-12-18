Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,929 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ecovyst by 14.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ecovyst by 19.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE ECVT opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $876.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

