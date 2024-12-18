Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $128,000 Position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth $24,514,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at about $23,646,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hafnia in the third quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at about $4,327,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hafnia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hafnia Limited has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.07%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

