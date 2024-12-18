Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $21.50. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 137,009 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

