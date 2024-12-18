Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,491,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,896.45. This trade represents a 72.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,693,728.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 573,266 shares in the company, valued at $34,401,692.66. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $66,829,345. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.