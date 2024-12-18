Roth Mkm Boosts Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $29.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

