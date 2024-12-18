Roth Mkm Boosts Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $29.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.