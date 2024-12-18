Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.66% of Safehold worth $69,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 345,661 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 349,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 254,227 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $3,683,000. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 212,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

