Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.80. Sappi shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,297 shares.
Sappi Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.
About Sappi
Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.
