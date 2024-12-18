Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Stock Position Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sasol were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sasol by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sasol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Sasol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.