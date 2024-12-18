Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($28.16). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.52), with a volume of 311,551 shares changing hands.

Schroders Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,165 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

