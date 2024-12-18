Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 408,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

