Short Interest in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Expands By 5.4%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $2,390,175.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,462.51. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,236,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,747,679.50. This represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,519 shares of company stock worth $40,076,873. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
