Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Increases By 5.4%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $295.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.52 and its 200-day moving average is $272.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $227.12 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.74%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,781,200. The trade was a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after buying an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 220.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 46,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

