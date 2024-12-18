Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $183.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.46.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,476.32. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,158 shares of company stock valued at $46,709,467. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

