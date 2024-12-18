Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $183.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.46.
SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
