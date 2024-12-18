SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

