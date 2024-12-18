Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.14% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

