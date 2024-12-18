SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of SSR Mining worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SSR Mining by 73.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 883,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 179,601 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 105,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67,657 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

