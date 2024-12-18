STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,728.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STAG opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.