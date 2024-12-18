State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $65,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 168,055 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3,334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

