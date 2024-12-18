State Street Corp Has $68.30 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,689 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $68,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Quarry LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

