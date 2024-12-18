State Street Corp Has $69 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $68,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,855,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after buying an additional 1,543,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 170,484 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 152,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

RLJ stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.