State Street Corp Has $76.85 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.70% of DoubleVerify worth $76,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,015,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 36.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after acquiring an additional 643,679 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 25.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.