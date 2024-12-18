State Street Corp Has $77.07 Million Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $77,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $10,042,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 140.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 59.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,670,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,215 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on EVH. Stephens lowered Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

NYSE EVH opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

