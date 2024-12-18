State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $67,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $138,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,865.48. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTCT

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.