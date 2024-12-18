State Street Corp Reduces Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $66,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,586,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,485 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,736,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281,399 shares during the period.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.82.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

About Papa Johns International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.