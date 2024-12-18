State Street Corp Sells 29,346 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.21% of InvenTrust Properties worth $70,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 248,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth about $742,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 578,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 347.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

