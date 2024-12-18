State Street Corp Sells 58,129 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,129 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.66% of TowneBank worth $66,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 137.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TOWN opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

