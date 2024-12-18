Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 18,952 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Oscar Health by 41.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $146,050.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,330.88. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 276,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,324,537.96. The trade was a 5.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

