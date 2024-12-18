Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 24,117 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 134,856 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

