Stifel Financial Corp Buys 26,089 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.