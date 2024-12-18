Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA URNM opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $60.17.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
