Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,898,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 92.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $114.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 887.50, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

