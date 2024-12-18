Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SAN stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

